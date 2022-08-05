Heatflation: How global warming contributes to a rise in prices





Episodes of drought, flooding, and deep-freeze ... There are a large variety of extreme weather conditions that jeopardize the production of raw materials, and therefore have a direct effect on our wallets! Global warming is now clearly included among the factors leading to inflation. And now the phenomenon has a name: "heatflation."





We've been warned...

