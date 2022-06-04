Here's how you can get involved in creating Yayoi Kusama's latest artwork





Few artists attract as many museum visitors as Yayoi Kusama. The Tate Modern in London can no doubt expect crowds this summer when it hosts one of the artist's famous installations. Visitors will even be able to participate in its creation.



Yayoi Kusama once said that her life was "a dot lost among millions of other dots." This quote will take on particular significance, July 23, when the Tate Modern in London presents "The Obliteration Room" by the Japanese artist. This immersive installation, originally commissioned by the Queensland Art Gallery in Australia, is one of her most ambitious and participatory projects. It takes the form of an entirely white room, with equally immaculate furniture.



"The Obliteration Room" evolves as visitors enter and exit the installation. Each of them is provided with a sheet of colored dot stickers, allowing them to leave their mark on this initially spotless interior. Its clinical appearance is gradually transformed into a riot of colors. All of this is something of a hallmark for Yayoi Kusama, as the notion of accumulation features heavily in her work, and the polka dot is her preferred motif.



The world's most popular nonagenarian



