I want to introduce New York to toddy shop cuisine: Regi Mathew

Chef Regi Mathew ditched his two-odd-decades-long career with top hotel chains like the Taj and the Shangri-La to set up his restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari (KCK), in Chennai, in 2018. Christened after a few key ingredients of Malayali cuisineâ€”tapioca, jackfruit and the birdâ€™s eye chilliâ€”Mathew built KCK to platform food from his home state of Kerala beyond the obvious appams and stews. In 2024, the Chennai restaurant (he set up a second one in Bengaluru in end-2019) was one among only 14 restaurants in the country to receive a four-star rating from Culinary Culture, founded by journalist and food critic Vir Sanghvi; Mathew made it to its hall of fame, graduating from being ranked as the countryâ€™s top chef the previous year.

The Kottayam-born chef now wants his food to transcend geography, making his first international foray with a New York restaurant that opened on February 12. Chatti, named after a traditional Malayali clay cooking pot and set up with an initial investment of around $3.5 million, wants to introduce the Big Apple to a micro-cuisine of Keralaâ€”that of the toddy shops. Mathew says he visited over 100 toddy shops in Kerala over three years and feels confident that his 3,500 sq ft, 80-seater outlet, located within five minutes of Times Square, will craft a unique space in a landscape thatâ€™s dotted with well-known Indian restaurantsâ€”celebrity chef Vikas Khannaâ€™s Bungalow, the Michelin star-winning Semma, and award-winning chef Chintan Pandyaâ€™s DhaMaKa, among others. He spoke to Forbes India over a call from New York to explain his food philosophy, plans of scaling up and how he plans to appeal to the palate of his global clientele. Edited excerpts:

Q. Why did you choose to make an international foray and what sort of research have you done to open a restaurant in New York?

We visited around 100 toddy shops and some more houses in Kerala [to research for the menu]. New York is a market for the best of the best things, so clients and guests also appraise you in that wayâ€”we didnâ€™t want to make any errors. We did a study on what kind of cuisine can come to a place like New York and decided to use toddy shops as the guide, because they show the vibrant food culture of Kerala.