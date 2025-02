I want to introduce New York to toddy shop cuisine: Regi Mathew

Chef Regi Mathew ditched his two-odd-decades-long career with top hotel chains like the Taj and the Shangri-La to set up his restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari (KCK), in Chennai, in 2018. Christened after a few key ingredients of Malayali cuisine—tapioca, jackfruit and the bird’s eye chilli—Mathew built KCK to platform food from his home state of Kerala beyond the obvious appams and stews. In 2024, the Chennai restaurant (he set up a second one in Bengaluru in end-2019) was one among only 14 restaurants in the country to receive a four-star rating from Culinary Culture, founded by journalist and food critic Vir Sanghvi; Mathew made it to its hall of fame, graduating from being ranked as the country’s top chef the previous year.

The Kottayam-born chef now wants his food to transcend geography, making his first international foray with a New York restaurant that opened on February 12. Chatti, named after a traditional Malayali clay cooking pot and set up with an initial investment of around $3.5 million, wants to introduce the Big Apple to a micro-cuisine of Kerala—that of the toddy shops. Mathew says he visited over 100 toddy shops in Kerala over three years and feels confident that his 3,500 sq ft, 80-seater outlet, located within five minutes of Times Square, will craft a unique space in a landscape that’s dotted with well-known Indian restaurants—celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow, the Michelin star-winning Semma, and award-winning chef Chintan Pandya’s DhaMaKa, among others. He spoke to Forbes India over a call from New York to explain his food philosophy, plans of scaling up and how he plans to appeal to the palate of his global clientele. Edited excerpts:

Q. Why did you choose to make an international foray and what sort of research have you done to open a restaurant in New York?

We visited around 100 toddy shops and some more houses in Kerala [to research for the menu]. New York is a market for the best of the best things, so clients and guests also appraise you in that way—we didn’t want to make any errors. We did a study on what kind of cuisine can come to a place like New York and decided to use toddy shops as the guide, because they show the vibrant food culture of Kerala.