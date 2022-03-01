Residents walk in a flooded area of the 67-hectare Ankasina neighbourhood in Antananarivo

Image: RIJASOLO / AFP©



After decades of talking tough on global warming while greenhouse gas emissions rose, the world and its leaders were confronted Monday by a horrifying "atlas of human suffering", and the promise of far worse to come.



Nearly half the planet's population are highly vulnerable to a devastating array of climate impacts, according to a landmark UN report that said time had very nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all.





Root' of war and warming



Adaptation

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.