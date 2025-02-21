NASA's 'quiet' supersonic jet is getting ready to take off

NASA is continuing development of the X-59, an experimental supersonic aircraft designed to make sonic booms quieter. A first flight is planned for 2025, to collect data that should eventually enable commercial flights to fly over land at the speed of sound with minimal disturbance to people below.

One of the many ongoing missions of the US government's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is to make future commercial flights supersonic, with a jet that breaks the sound barrier almost silently as it flies over land. To achieve this, NASA has developed an experimental aircraft, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, a company specializing in aerospace and defense.

Earlier this year, the teams successfully completed ground tests on the X-59's engine, validating the integration of all its electrical and hydraulic systems. The X-59 is designed to reach a cruising speed of Mach 1.4 (just under 1,500 km/h) up to an altitude of 55,000 feet (almost 17,000 meters). Its top-mounted engine and aerodynamic design have been crafted to minimize ground noise, especially when breaking the sound barrier.

The main aim of this project is to demonstrate that it is possible to fly at supersonic speeds while maintaining acceptable noise levels for people on the ground. This would pave the way for a revision of current regulations prohibiting commercial supersonic flights over land.

All these tests are taking place at the Palmdale facility in California. The next step will be to carry out taxi tests in preparation for the first flight, scheduled for later this year. Once the test flights have been successfully completed, NASA plans to conduct studies on human perception of the noise produced by the X-59 as it flies over various populated areas. The data collected will be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with a view to the possible revision of current regulations.

The X-59 is not intended for commercial use, but will serve as a flying test lab for aircraft manufacturers in the future development of quiet supersonic aircraft.