Tech5: Microsoft fuels quantum debate, OpenAI tops 400 million users, PhonePe seeks IPO

Microsoft unveiled its Majorana 1 chip on February 19, and said it is less prone to errors than rivals. By its very nature, quantum computing, based on what are called qubits that can take ‘quantum states’ that are different from the binary system of today’s computers, can be error prone, a big challenge in the way of developing such computers that are useful beyond the science labs.
Microsoft is set to publish its evidence on the performance of its chip in a scientific paper in the journal Nature.