Tech5: Microsoft fuels quantum debate, OpenAI tops 400 million users, PhonePe seeks IPO

Microsoft unveiled its Majorana 1 chip on February 19, and said it is less prone to errors than rivals. By its very nature, quantum computing, based on what are called qubits that can take ‘quantum states’ that are different from the binary system of today’s computers, can be error prone, a big challenge in the way of developing such computers that are useful beyond the science labs.

Microsoft is set to publish its evidence on the performance of its chip in a scientific paper in the journal Nature.

PhonePe kicks off process to seek a listing in India

PhonePe, the Walmart company that’s India’s biggest UPI payments platform provider, has announced the initiation of steps for its potential IPO and plans to list on Indian exchanges, the company said in a press release on February 20. PhonePe, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has become India’s top digital payments app with over 59 crore (590 million) “lifetime users”, according to the press release. PhonePe, which redomiciled from Singapore to India in December 2022, has grown its portfolio to include financial services, e-commerce, and localised tech products. It now processes over 31 crore (310 million) daily transactions, with an annual payment volume exceeding Rs 145 lakh crore (about $1.67 billion), according to the release.

Study identifies potential cancer biomarkers for early detection