Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy has uprooted trees, submerged bridges and made many homeless as it moves along India’s western coastline and southern coastal areas of Pakistan. The aftermath revealed a landscape of shattered buildings, flooded streets, and a dire humanitarian crisis, necessitating urgent relief efforts to aid the affected population.



A drone view of a broken bridge during the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy after it made landfall, along the Naliya-Bhuj highway, in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 16, 2023.People monitor the CCTV camera of Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) for any damage due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Gunau village of Kutch District, India, on June 14, 2023.A tree uprooted due to strong winds is seen before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.Border Security Force (BSF) officer carries a boy out of the truck after the evacuation at the Gunau Border of India-Pakistan border due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Gunau village of Kutch District, India on June 14, 2023.People feed dogs that had been left behind when everyone was evacuated from Jakhau port before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 14, 2023.A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.Cyclone-affected people wade through water as cyclone Biparjoy rises sea level in a coastal area in Sujawal of Pakistan's Sindh province on June 15, 2023. Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan on June 15, in the hours counting down to the landfall of a powerful cyclone that has prompted mass evacuations.View of anchored fishing boats, after the ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan June 10, 2023.