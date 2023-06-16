To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone Biparjoy

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy has caused widespread destruction as it crossed the coastal areas of India and Pakistan

By Mexy Xavier
Published: Jun 16, 2023 05:57:53 PM IST
Updated: Jun 16, 2023 06:24:43 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy has uprooted trees, submerged bridges and made many homeless as it moves along India’s western coastline and southern coastal areas of Pakistan. The aftermath revealed a landscape of shattered buildings, flooded streets, and a dire humanitarian crisis, necessitating urgent relief efforts to aid the affected population.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS
A drone view of a broken bridge during the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy after it made landfall, along the Naliya-Bhuj highway, in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 16, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyNandan Dave/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People monitor the CCTV camera of Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) for any damage due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Gunau village of Kutch District, India, on June 14, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS
A tree uprooted due to strong winds is seen before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Nandan Dave/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Border Security Force (BSF) officer carries a boy out of the truck after the evacuation at the Gunau Border of India-Pakistan border due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy at Gunau village of Kutch District, India on June 14, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS
People feed dogs that had been left behind when everyone was evacuated from Jakhau port before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 14, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Francis Mascarenhas / REUTERS
A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy in the western state of Gujarat, India, June 15, 2023.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Husnain ALI / AFP
Cyclone-affected people wade through water as cyclone Biparjoy rises sea level in a coastal area in Sujawal of Pakistan's Sindh province on June 15, 2023. Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan on June 15, in the hours counting down to the landfall of a powerful cyclone that has prompted mass evacuations.

Nature's Wrath: A visual journey through Cyclone BiparjoyImage: Akhtar Soomro / REUTERS
View of anchored fishing boats, after the ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbour, in Karachi, Pakistan June 10, 2023.

