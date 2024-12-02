Paddington: the affable bear who became a lucrative business

Paddington, the affable clumsy bear from British children's books, has transformed into an international sensation over the past decade, thanks to a clever film strategy and with the help of the royal family.

Visitors to London's train stations and airports are never far from a flood of Paddington soft toys, replete with his signature red hat and blue duffle coat, displayed alongside souvenir staples like mini double-decker buses and toy royal guards.

Paddington bear toys have become a "must" with 27 million units sold since 2021, according to StudioCanal, the French film distributor that owns the rights to the character.

One family on holiday to London from Sardinia made a detour to Paddington Station—where the character gets its name—just to take a photo with a bronze statue of the bear.

"It's one of the attractions we wanted to see, just like Big Ben or Tower Bridge," said Carlo Piga, whose young daughter is a fan of the films.