Strike by Hollywood crews averted in last-minute talks

Paramount Pictures Studio's Stages 30 and 31, with Hollywood sign on the background. Image: Shutterstock
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), representing some 40,000 behind-the-scenes film workers, said it reached a tentative three-year agreement late Saturday with an alliance representing producers.
In a statement on the union website, IATSE international president Matthew Loeb welcomed the deal as a "Hollywood ending," adding, "Our members stood firm."
The agreement requires ratification by union members.
The studio group—the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers—confirmed the agreement to CNN but offered no details.
The union, which represents camera operators, costumers, makeup artists and set designers, had been girding to stop work at midnight Sunday.
Combined with the growth of streaming platforms, it has also created both a shortage of and a frenzied demand for new content, meaning crews are driven harder and harder.
"With the streamers ordering all these shows—peak TV—production goes year round," said Los Angeles Times journalist Meg James in an online talk. "So I think you're seeing a fatigue on the workers' side."