The sandwich is still the world's favourite lunchtime dish

When it comes to lunch, every employee has their own culinary preferences. Some swear by a good hearty meal, while others prefer to eat something on the go. But according to a recent survey, the most popular choice of working people for their lunch break is the iconic sandwich.

The KickResume website examined the culinary habits of workers in 28 countries around the world. It turns out that many of them like to eat food typical of their country during their lunch break. In Germany, for example, working people eat a bread roll topped with bratwurst, the emblematic pork sausage of the German-speaking world, while Canadians like to indulge in poutine, a dish of soft cheese fries drowned in brown gravy. In Indonesia, rendang—the national dish from the island of Sumatra made with meat, coconut milk and spices—is a hit with the working population.

While each country has its own specialties, the sandwich remains the preferred lunchtime option for Norwegians, Swedes, Greenlanders, French, New Zealanders, Italians and Britons. And understandably so: every culture in the world has its own version of this dish. The French have ham with butter, while the Scandinavians have smørbrød, a buttered slice of rye bread topped with cold meats, fish, eggs or condiments.

The sandwich has the advantage of being easy to eat: it's eaten it on the go, with one hand, without a plate or cutlery. Ideal when you want to take advantage of your lunch break to “scroll” social media on your phone or work on a file in peace and quiet, while your colleagues are in the cafeteria. This dish also has a reputation for being inexpensive—even if some elaborate formats are sold for over US$12.

Employees are increasingly attentive to what they spend during their lunch break and with good reason. Seventy-eight percent of American employees say they have changed their lunch habits, according to the 2024 edition of ezCater's “Lunch Report.” Most of them are cutting back on outings to restaurants with colleagues and preparing their own lunch to take to the office. But that doesn't mean they enjoy it: seven out of ten Americans feel that the time they spend in the kitchen prepping their lunch interferes with their leisure time.

When it comes to money, KickResume's survey reveals that employees in Greenland treat themselves to the most expensive meals during their lunch break. They spend over $26 on lunch, equivalent to 8% of their salary. Swedes, Turks and Canadians are just as big spenders, with lunch breaks costing between 13 and 17 dollars.