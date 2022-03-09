



The competitor to be feared is one who never bothers about you at all, but goes on making his own business better all the time.

—Henry Ford

American industrialist



Strategy is not the consequence of planning, but the opposite: Its starting point.

—Henry Mintzberg

Canadian academic



The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do.

—Michael E Porter

American economist



A goal without a plan is just a wish.

—Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

French writer



You may not be interested in strategy, but strategy is interested in you.

—Leon Trotsky

Ukranian-Russian revolutionary



There’s only one growth strategy: Work hard.

—William Hague

British politician



The entrance strategy is actually more important than the exit strategy.

—Edward Lampert

American businessman



Culture eats strategy for breakfast.

—Peter Drucker

Austrian-American management consultant



Strategy requires thought, tactics require observation.

—Max Euwe

Dutch chess player



Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

—Napoléon Bonaparte

French military and political leader



Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.

—Sun Tzu

Chinese military strategist



In real life, strategy is actually very straightforward. You pick a general direction and implement like hell.

—Jack Welch

American business executive





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.