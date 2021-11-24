Elon Musk
Every mode of transport that we use—whether it’s planes, trains, automobiles, bikes, horses—is reusable, but not rockets. So we must solve this problem in order to become a space-faring civilisation.
—Elon Musk
American entrepreneur
The reality about transportation is that it’s future-oriented. If we’re planning for what
we have, we’re behind the curve.
—Anthony Foxx
American lawyer
Public transportation is like a magnifying glass that shows you civilisation up close.
—Chris Gethard
American actor
Our goal was to completely change transportation. Change traffic. And make it possible to get anywhere you want to go without owning a car.
—Logan Green
American entrepreneur
Uber is a company that is redefining the transportation industry on a global basis; to be part of that story is something that is interesting and would be a real privilege.
—Dara Khosrowshahi
Iranian-American businessman
Bike is the most democratic transport vehicle. Bike is the most daring, challenging as it gives its owner the tempting feeling of freedom, that is why one can say without any exaggeration, bike is a symbol of freedom.
—Vladimir Putin
President of Russia
With Hyperloop One, we are on the brink of the first great breakthrough in transportation technology of the 21st century, eliminating the barriers of time and distance and unlocking vast economic opportunities.
—Shervin Pishevar
American entrepreneur
An advanced city is not one where even the poor use cars, but rather one where even the rich use public transport.
—Enrique Penalosa
Colombian politician
