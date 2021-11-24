Elon Musk

Image: Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP



Every mode of transport that we use—whether it’s planes, trains, automobiles, bikes, horses—is reusable, but not rockets. So we must solve this problem in order to become a space-faring civilisation.

—Elon Musk

American entrepreneur



The reality about transportation is that it’s future-oriented. If we’re planning for what

we have, we’re behind the curve.

—Anthony Foxx

American lawyer



Public transportation is like a magnifying glass that shows you civilisation up close.

—Chris Gethard

American actor



Our goal was to completely change transportation. Change traffic. And make it possible to get anywhere you want to go without owning a car.

—Logan Green

American entrepreneur



Uber is a company that is redefining the transportation industry on a global basis; to be part of that story is something that is interesting and would be a real privilege.

—Dara Khosrowshahi

Iranian-American businessman



Bike is the most democratic transport vehicle. Bike is the most daring, challenging as it gives its owner the tempting feeling of freedom, that is why one can say without any exaggeration, bike is a symbol of freedom.

—Vladimir Putin

President of Russia



With Hyperloop One, we are on the brink of the first great breakthrough in transportation technology of the 21st century, eliminating the barriers of time and distance and unlocking vast economic opportunities.

—Shervin Pishevar

American entrepreneur



An advanced city is not one where even the poor use cars, but rather one where even the rich use public transport.

—Enrique Penalosa

Colombian politician



