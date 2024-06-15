Tracing Picasso's footsteps in Málaga

Though the legendary artist spent most of his life in France, Málaga in Spain, where the artist was born and learnt to paint, continued to inspire him all his life
As I wandered through the sunlit streets of Plaza de la Merced in Málaga, Spain, I came upon a striking bronze statue of Pablo Picasso. Seated thoughtfully on a bench with a notebook in hand, this evocative monument beckoned me to delve into the profound legacy of the legendary artist. Interestingly, the sculptor, Francisco López Hernández, has crafted the statue slightly larger than life, adding a touch of whimsy to this homage to Málaga's most famous son.