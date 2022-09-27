UK women are looking to gambling to make ends meet





In the UK, inflation is at a level not seen since 1982. Faced with this worrying situation, many women are turning to gambling. One in ten British women have tried their luck in the hope of boosting household income, according to a new report.



The charity GambleAware explored this phenomenon by interviewing, in August, 1,606 women between the ages of 18 and 49 who have already tried gambling. It found that, regardless of their age, 24% of these women are likely to gamble more in the coming months, in response to the UK's rampant inflation and cost of living crisis.





Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

Winter is a time when women generally visit betting and gambling sites more to make ends meet. However, the organization fears an unprecedented spike in usage due to rising energy and food prices in the UK."As financial hardships accelerate amid the cost-of-living crisis, and the number of women gambling online increases, we are concerned it is creating a perfect storm, which may lead to a rise in the number of women experiencing gambling harm," said Zoë Osmond, chief executive of GambleAware, in a statement.Sadly, the figures seem to support this: one in five British women say they have experienced stress and anxiety as a result of their gambling. Even more worrying is the fact that a third of these women say they wouldn't dare talk about their addiction problems with a family member. Shame is the main reason given (49%).Social pressure is also a major factor. More than 60% of female respondents believe that women’s gambling is seen as less acceptable than men's. This does not surprise Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, a psychologist who is working with the GambleAware organization on its latest prevention campaign. "We cannot underestimate the role that stigma plays in preventing women from seeking support for issues related to gambling. It can sometimes be difficult to start those early conversations, but suffering in silence only increases feelings of isolation," she explains. "Help is often just a conversation away, so if you are worried about yourself or a loved one, speak up and reach out."