What to study at college? How about Harry Styles, Taylor Swift or The Beatles?





Harry Styles isn't just a successful singer. He will soon be the subject of a course taught by Texas State University. While the initiative may sound surprising, it's far from being an isolated case. Many universities in the US and the UK now offer their students classes focusing on major names in music.





When musicians become subjects of academic interest



Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.