Why convenience is key for post-pandemic travel





At a time when many are pondering strategies to reduce the carbon footprint of overseas trips, travelers around the world are expressing a major need for simplicity and convenience when it comes to packing their bags. From visa procedures to checking-in baggage, tomorrow's getaways will need to be seamless rather than a headache for travelers.



From mandatory Covid tests and endless forms, to proof of vaccination and mandatory health insurance. Not so long ago, traveling was a real headache for anyone seeking to visit another country. Although some restrictions and procedures remain in place for entering certain countries, these are generally much less numerous and travelers have taken to the skies once again.





However, travelers remain marked by this long period, heavy in constraints for those hoping to get away. And this experience is not without consequence on the way they envisage their next projects. As such, it seems that the destinations that will succeed in luring back all their visitors will be those that facilitate the process. Indeed, convenience is the watchword for tomorrow's travel, according to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) extensive survey, based on over 10,000 passenger responses from 222 countries.First and foremost, this concerns the process of securing entry into a country. According to the survey, 37% of travelers polled admit that they have been discouraged by immigration requirements when considering visiting certain destinations. The complexity of the visa process is cited as the main deterrent by 65% of passengers. Not surprisingly, a majority of passengers would like to be able to apply online prior to travel (66%). The desire for simplicity is such that 83% of respondents would even be willing to share their immigration information to speed up the airport arrival process. Even though data protection is a major concern, the use of biometric data to replace passports or boarding passes is relatively well accepted (75%). While many passengers are already accustomed to checking in online before departure, 32% would like to do the same with immigration procedures.Logically, luggage is the other part of a trip that passengers would like to see lightened. Nearly seven in ten travelers (67%) would be interested in having their luggage picked up and delivered at home. Similarly, 73% are interested in remote baggage check-in options.