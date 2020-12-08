40% of TikTok's India market captured by homegrown apps: Redseer report

Every second person in India uses the Internet, and of this population, 45% used short-form videos, which has emerged as the fastest growing content category according to the latest report by consulting firm RedSeer. Titled ‘Short-form: Rising Amidst Cluttered Content Space," the report underlines that India has the highest content consumption per user. Indian users spend roughly 5 hours a day on their smartphones, followed by Chinese, with 4.5 hours a day.

"Content consumption in India is growing faster than global growth,” says Ujjwal Chaudhury, associate partner at RedSeer Consulting. Users in India, he adds, need free and bite-sized entertainment, which is not offered by OTT platforms. OTT, he underlines, needs a high attention span and is focused on diverse genres such as drama and sports. “A wide gap exists between free and paid OTT users implying need for low-cost entertainment. All these indicate a strong need-gap for short-form," he says. With the number of internet users in India set to grow from 600 million to 970 million over the next five years, the short-form market is also estimated to grow by 4x on total time spent and reach to 400-450 billion minutes a month from the current 110 billion minutes. “After the ban on TikTok, Indian players like Josh, Roposo, MX and Takatak have grown multifold, and we have seen a resurgence in the sector,” points out Chaudhury. The monthly average users (MAU) for short-form content grew 9x in less than five years: from 20 million in 2016 to 180 million in 2020. While 40% of TikTok’s market has been captured by the new players, some users are still unwilling to shift for lack of quality, and lesser velocity of content creation, adds Chaudhury.