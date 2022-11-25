Bisleri: The journey of India's iconic packaged drinking water
Bisleri: The journey of India's iconic packaged drinking water
The Tata group is in talks of acquiring Bisleri, which has around 32 percent market share in packaged drinking water category in India. Amidst the conjecture, here's a look at Bisleri's journey through the years
Samidha graduated with a bachelorâs in mass media from Sophia College, Mumbai, right before joining Forbes India, where she writes about various startups across industries, and also works on News by Numbersâa way of news story-telling through infographics. She is also part of the web team which oversees social media and organizes various annual events for the publication. Samidha is a film buff and enjoys all kinds of cinemaâall the way from cringy bollywood films to those of Tarkovsky.