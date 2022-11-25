Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
Bisleri: The journey of India's iconic packaged drinking water

The Tata group is in talks of acquiring Bisleri, which has around 32 percent market share in packaged drinking water category in India. Amidst the conjecture, here's a look at Bisleri's journey through the years

Samidha Jain
By Samidha Jain, Forbes India Staff
Infographics By Kapil Kashyap
Published: Nov 25, 2022 12:39:19 PM IST
Updated: Nov 25, 2022 01:06:39 PM IST
Full Bio

