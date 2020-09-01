  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Covid-19: The 5 riskiest states to be a health worker in

More than 500 frontline workers have died in the last few months out of the 87,000 affected by Covid-19 in India—a look at the most affected states, deaths across these states, and more

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 1, 2020 10:14:13 AM IST
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 10:25:21 AM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How much will remote work continue after the pandemic?