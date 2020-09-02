  1. Home
News by Numbers: Delhi records cleanest air quality in five years

As Delhi recorded AQI of 41 on Aug 31, the lowest ever since the records are kept, we take a look at the AQI level of Delhi since 2015-2020

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 2, 2020 11:41:49 AM IST

 

