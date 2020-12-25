  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

South African coronavirus strain: What we know so far

Here's what we know so far about the extremely infectious mutated strain of the coronavirus discovered in mid-December in South Africa

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 25, 2020 09:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 07:40:51 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
South Sudan: Cycling your way to freedom
From resilience to authenticity: Lockdown learnings from CEOs—Part 1