India@75: A nation in the making
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

However, Apple did not disclose whether it had information regarding the extent to which the issue has been exploited

By AFP
Published: Aug 19, 2022 11:05:33 AM IST
Updated: Aug 19, 2022 11:58:42 AM IST

Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, MacsIn this file photo taken on September 14, 2016 the Apple logo at the entrance to the Fifth Ave. Apple store in New York. Image: Don EMMERT / AFP


San Francisco, United States: Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates.

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley-based company said.


The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.

Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.

© Agence France-Presse

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Apple, Google release security updates; Flipkart names six startups for the second batch of 'Leap Ahead'
Greenland treads softly on tourism as icebergs melt