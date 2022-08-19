Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs

S

Patches were released Thursday and Wednesday by the tech titan to fix what it described as a vulnerability hackers already knew about and may be taking advantage of.





"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the Silicon Valley-based company said.









The technical description indicated that a hacker could use the flaw to take control of devices, accessing any of its data or capabilities.





Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability.





