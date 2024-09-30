Breaking barriers and building futures: Key takeaways from News18 SheShakti 2024





On September 16, the capital city of New Delhi transformed into a hub of inspiration and empowerment as extraordinary women achievers gathered for News18’s SheShakti 2024. Themed ‘Breaking Barriers’, the event celebrated the resilient spirit of women, showcasing their contributions that have not only brought glory to India but also strengthened its position on the global stage. With cameras rolling and lights shining bright, the stage came alive with stories of triumph and tenacity.



The summit featured a spectacular lineup of speakers who shared their remarkable journeys, captivating the audience with tales of perseverance and success. Among them was Paralympian and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara, whose life took a dramatic turn following an accidental injury that left her paralysed from the waist down. Instead of succumbing to adversity, Avani demonstrated the power of resilience by clinching two Paralympic gold medals in shooting, proving that physical limitations cannot stifle ambition in sports or life.



As we moved from sports to the world of science, Nigar Shaji, Project Director of ISRO’s Aditya L1 Solar Mission, inspired many by advocating for more women in STEM fields. Hailing from a humble farming family, her journey exemplifies how determination and education can empower women to achieve their dreams. Joining her were Padma Shri Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, and Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, who collectively underscored that women are breaking ceilings and achieving leadership roles in the traditionally male-dominated field of STEM.



Transitioning to the realm of international diplomacy, Ruchira Kamboj, Former Ambassador to the UN and the first woman to top the Civil Services and Foreign Service exams in 1987, urged young women to aspire for roles in this critical sector. Not far behind in breaking barriers was Sqn Ldr Shivangi Singh, India’s first woman Rafale fighter pilot, who emphasised that skills, not gender, define success in aviation. Sharing the stage with her was Major Seeta Ashok Shelke, affectionately known as the ‘Wonder Woman of Wayanad’, who made headlines for building a vital bridge in just 70 hours during the devastating Kerala floods.



Further, the power of education in nation-building was emphasised by Shaheen Mistri, founder of Teach for India, who highlighted the urgent need for educational opportunities for girls, especially in rural areas. This sentiment was echoed by Radhika Iyengar, India Director of Women in Tech Global, who advocated for gender inclusivity in the workplace and offered insights on overcoming biases that hinder progress of women.



As the discussions progressed, the focus shifted to entrepreneurship, featuring the inspiring story of Pabiben Rabari, founder of Pabiben.com, who triumphed over socio-economic challenges to establish a thriving business selling Kutch embroidery bags, affectionately known as “Pabi bags”. Following her lead, Rinzing Choden Bhutia, founder of the all-women skincare brand Agapi, Nitika Gupta, founder of Pine Cone, and Sankari Sudhar, founder of Overqualified Housewives, shared their entrepreneurial journeys, emphasizing their commitment to promoting skill monetization and financial independence for women.



The event was further enlivened by a powerful performance by Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup, whose deep baritone voice has defied norms in Hindi cinema, showcasing the strength and versatility of women’s artistry.



Adding a touch of gravitas to the event, a special message from Hon’ble Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman President of India, resonated deeply with attendees. Emphasizing women’s empowerment, the gathering was further honoured by the presence of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, and Dr Justice DY Chandrachud, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, both advocating for the crucial role of women in society.



The stories and discussions at News18 SheShakti 2024 serve as a powerful reminder of the vital role women play in driving societal progress. By empowering women through education, financial independence, and leadership roles, we can pave the way for a more inclusive future. It’s high time we honour the resilience and dedication of women leaders but also inspire a new generation of trailblazers ready to break barriers and build a better world. Know more at https://www.news18features.com/she-shakti-2024/.