Budget 2024: Can Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati revive Andhra Pradesh's capital dreams?

The project, long a dream of N Chandrababu Naidu, newly returned chief minister of the state, had run into issues leaving it a ghost city
He asked for it. And he was given exactly that. That’s the power of being an ally in coalition politics.
Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, N Chandrababu Naidu, the newly returned chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, had sought Rs 15,000 crore from the central government to build Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, Amaravati. The capital in Amaravati has long been a dream of Naidu, often credited with building Hyderabad into one of India’s tech capitals before Andhra Pradesh (AP) was split into two.