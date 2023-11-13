To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024: Nomination forms now open

Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024: Nomination forms now open

Are you an exceptional thinker, a game changer, or an entrepreneur who's out to set new goals and milestones? This is your chance to be a part of our coveted cohort

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 13, 2023 02:04:00 PM IST
Updated: Nov 13, 2023 02:08:31 PM IST

Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024: Nomination forms now open

 
It’s that time of year again, and we are beginning the process of finding our class of 2024 for Forbes India 30 under 30. The nomination form is now open until December 10, 2023.

If you’re under 30 and will remain so till February 28, 2024, and you are an exceptional thinker or a young entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know for the coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.


FORMS:
Fill this FORM if you are a successful Young Indian Entrepreneur.
AND
Fill this FORM if you are a Young Indian Professional.

Every year, Forbes India strives to find 30 young and dynamic individuals who have made significant strides in the field they operate.

There are 20 categories this year, including the new one—B2B or business-to-business.

Over the years, we’ve found some exceptional people running companies that bridge gaps for customers. Will you make it to the class of 2024?

The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024 categories are:

  1. Advertising, marketing, and media
  2. Agritech
  3. Art
  4. B2B – NEW!
  5. Clean energy and climate change
  6. Consumer tech
  7. Design
  8. Digital content creators
  9. Ecommerce and retail
  10. Education
  11. Enterprise technology
  12. Entertainment
  13. Fashion
  14. Finance
  15. Food and hospitality
  16. Healthcare
  17. Industry and manufacturing
  18. Music
  19. NGO and social entrepreneurship
  20. Sports
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for the Class of 2024 will be open till December 10, 2023. Take a look at our previous lists  to get a sense of who made the cut, and read our methodology here.

You should be under 30 years old on February 28, 2024.

The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni is a stellar group and the 2024 30 Under 30 will be a worthy addition!

We look forward to your entries!

If you have any queries, ask us on any of our social media pages, and we’ll get back to you. Stay connected with us:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForbesIndia/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/forbes_india
On LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/forbes-india
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forbesindia/?hl=en

Subscribe: https://www.forbesindia.com/subscription/

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Joy of muhurat trading