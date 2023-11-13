Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024: Nomination forms now open







It’s that time of year again, and we are beginning the process of finding our class of 2024 for Forbes India 30 under 30. The nomination form is now open until December 10, 2023.



If you’re under 30 and will remain so till February 28, 2024, and you are an exceptional thinker or a young entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know for the coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.

The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024 categories are:

Advertising, marketing, and media Agritech Art B2B – NEW! Clean energy and climate change Consumer tech Design Digital content creators Ecommerce and retail Education Enterprise technology Entertainment Fashion Finance Food and hospitality Healthcare Industry and manufacturing Music NGO and social entrepreneurship Sports