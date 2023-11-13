Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024: Nomination forms now open

It’s that time of year again, and we are beginning the process of finding our class of 2024 for Forbes India 30 under 30. The nomination form is now open until December 10, 2023.
If you’re under 30 and will remain so till February 28, 2024, and you are an exceptional thinker or a young entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know for the coveted Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.
FORMS:
Fill this FORM
if you are a successful Young Indian Entrepreneur.
AND
Fill this FORM
if you are a Young Indian Professional.
Every year, Forbes India strives to find 30 young and dynamic individuals who have made significant strides in the field they operate.
There are 20 categories this year, including the new one—B2B or business-to-business.
Over the years, we’ve found some exceptional people running companies that bridge gaps for customers. Will you make it to the class of 2024?
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024 categories are:
- Advertising, marketing, and media
- Agritech
- Art
- B2B – NEW!
- Clean energy and climate change
- Consumer tech
- Design
- Digital content creators
- Ecommerce and retail
- Education
- Enterprise technology
- Entertainment
- Fashion
- Finance
- Food and hospitality
- Healthcare
- Industry and manufacturing
- Music
- NGO and social entrepreneurship
- Sports
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms for the Class of 2024 will be open till December 10, 2023. Take a look at our previous lists
to get a sense of who made the cut, and read our methodology
here.
You should be under 30 years old on February 28, 2024.
The Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni
is a stellar group and the 2024 30 Under 30 will be a worthy addition!
We look forward to your entries!
If you have any queries, ask us on any of our social media pages, and we’ll get back to you. Stay connected with us: On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForbesIndia/On Twitter: https://twitter.com/forbes_indiaOn LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/forbes-indiaOn Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/forbesindia/?hl=enSubscribe: https://www.forbesindia.com/subscription/