Home News News From doctors' state of despair to a series of historic wins at the Paralympics, here are our top stories of the week

From doctors' state of despair to a series of historic wins at the Paralympics, here are our top stories of the week

More on Vivek Lohia's Jupiter Wagons making sales just under a billion, and how Powergrid is catching up with the renewable energy transition in India, here are some of our interesting stories