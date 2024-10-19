From India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 to the success of Mahindra Thar Roxx, our top stories of the week

Forbes India and Goat (GroupM’s brand-safe influencer and content marketing solution) are back with the third edition of our annual India's Top 100 Digital Stars. The list recognises the talent of content creators who have not only become a brand and a force majeure in their arena but who are also changing the rules and expanding the boundaries of the game, which is called the influencer marketing economy. From Nancy Tyagi, who has taken the fashion world by storm, to comedians like Karishma Gangwal and Viraj Ghelani, to bakers like Deeba Rajpal and Shivesh Bhatia, to changemakers like Malhar Kalambe and photographers like Anunay Sood, the list covers them all. Check out the list page to know if your favourite content creator made the cut.
2) Mahindra Thar: Rugged path to the top
Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, auto and farm sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, with the Thar Roxx (left) and Thar Image: Mexy Xavier In September 2024, Mahindra overtook Tata Motors for the first time during the current financial year to emerge as India’s third-largest carmaker, significantly closing the gap with Hyundai. On October 3rd, the carmaker opened bookings for lifestyle and adventure SUV Thar Roxx, a five-door variant of Thar. In the next hour, the SUV had amassed 176,000 orders. At an average price of ₹17.75 lakh, the company was set for potential revenues of ₹31,240 crore from selling the Thar Roxx alone. These booking numbers are now redrawing the pecking order of the Indian automotive industry. And here is the story of how Thar Roxx has become Mahindra's game-changer.
3) Dance of dragons
Illustration: Chaitanya Surpur If the title of this segment reminds you of one of George RR Martin's stories from the Game of Thrones universe, you will be surprised to read that the tension in those stories is similar to what is unfolding in the Indian equity market because of the upheaval in West Asia and China's efforts to boost its economy. The intensified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and China’s monetary stimulus to boost its economy led to a massive correction of Indian markets in the first week of October. What was projected as a north-bound bull market in India took a U-turn in a few days, as almost all domestic asset classes came tumbling. Here are the causes and effects of this dramatic turn.
1) An insider’s guide to F&B success
Ravi Wazir What does it take to run a successful restaurant? Why do so many F&B ventures fail? What qualities do successful restauranteurs have? Ravi Wazir, a seasoned strategist in the food and beverage industry, who has worked with popular restaurants like Olive, Izumi and Swati Snacks, answers these questions in his new book Beyond the Menu: A Restaurant Start-Up Guide. For the latest episode of From the Bookshelves of Forbes India podcast, Wazir shares fascinating anecdotes and insights about the business of food.
2) Gen Z and the Indian economy
Image: Shutterstock Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Snap Inc. recently presented a report titled "The $2 Trillion Opportunity: How Gen Z is Shaping the New India". They surveyed 1000 parents to assess the right degree of influence and nearly 1200 Gen Zers and millennials to discern their defining values and purchase behaviour. The survey findings reveal that Gen Zers are contributing to about 46% of consumer spending, amounting to a staggering $860 billion. In a decade, they will have the most substantial purchasing power. Are brands catering to this new generation of consumers who hold tremendous potential? What are their traits? How do they choose? Look at the report's highlights to find answers to these questions and more.
3) Lead through instead of power over
Erin Clark The Power Over leadership style is shaped by three factors: human tendency to respect power, new forms of bureaucracy created to overcome its flaws, and executives who refuse to change. This style of leadership limits and sometimes destroys other values such as relational, health or mental well-being, mainly for those doing the bulk of the work. It stifles human potential. Erin Clark, author and a managing director with Deloitte Consulting, in her new book, Leading Through: Activating the Soul, Heart, and Mind of Leadership, writes about a new leadership model that creates value by permeating the entire organisation and harnessing the power within people.
4) Beautiful pandals from Durga Puja 2024
Image: Sudipta Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images Durga Puja pandals are a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and devotion, reflecting the rich heritage of Bengal and beyond. These temporary structures, crafted with intricate designs and creativity, transform public spaces into sacred realms where Goddess Durga is worshipped. Each pandal is a unique work of art, often themed around historical, cultural, or mythological stories, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern artistic expression. The vibrant colours, detailed sculptures, and ornate decorations make pandal-hopping a mesmerising experience, embodying the spirit of community, creativity, and reverence that defines Durga Puja. For those who couldn't go pandal-hopping this year, we bring you a visual treat.