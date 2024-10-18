News18 SheShakti 2024 - Celebrating Women Breaking Barriers





News18 SheShakti 2024 stands as a tribute to the relentless spirit of women who are breaking societal, professional, and cultural barriers. This year’s event brought together a stellar line-up of leaders, advocates, and influencers, all championing the cause of gender equality. Among the most notable participants was Lions Clubs International, whose mission of service and community upliftment aligns perfectly with SheShakti’s vision of empowering women. Through their long-standing commitment to welfare and social change, Lions Clubs International contributed significantly to the initiative’s message of progress and unity.



Like-Minded Change Makers - Lions Clubs International’s Legacy of Impact

Creating Impact: Local to Global

News18 SheShakti 2024: Uniting for a Stronger Future

Lions Clubs International has been a pioneer in community service for over a century, with a deep-rooted focus on gender empowerment. Their global initiatives, such as Lions Quest and Empowering Mind, Enriching Life (EMEL), have provided women with the tools needed to thrive. From supporting women's education and health to fostering leadership and emotional well-being, Lions Clubs has played a critical role in helping women overcome social, emotional, and economic barriers. Their efforts have positively impacted communities, enabling women to lead, innovate, and inspire, resonating deeply with the vision of SheShakti 2024.Lions Clubs International's impact extends beyond local communities, reaching global platforms through projects that empower women and address key social challenges. Their grassroots programs have helped countless women and girls build resilience, leadership skills, and economic independence, showcasing how local efforts can spark broader societal transformation.News18 SheShakti 2024 was a resounding celebration of women breaking barriers and making a global impact. The participation of Lions Clubs International highlighted how collective action and shared vision can drive transformative change. As the second season concluded, it became clear that advancing gender equality requires more than just support—it demands the active collaboration of organizations committed to empowering women on a global scale. Together with partners like Lions Clubs, SheShakti 2024 showcased how women, when uplifted and empowered, can lead with strength, inspire with resilience, and create a lasting impact across communities and industries worldwide.