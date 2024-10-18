News18 SheShakti 2024 - Celebrating Women Breaking Barriers

News18 SheShakti 2024 stands as a tribute to the relentless spirit of women who are breaking societal, professional, and cultural barriers. This year’s event brought together a stellar line-up of leaders, advocates, and influencers, all championing the cause of gender equality. Among the most notable participants was Lions Clubs International, whose mission of service and community upliftment aligns perfectly with SheShakti’s vision of empowering women. Through their long-standing commitment to welfare and social change, Lions Clubs International contributed significantly to the initiative’s message of progress and unity.