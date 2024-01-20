From MR Jyothy's plans for Jyothy Labs to Karan Johar's take on chat shows, here are our most-read stories of the week

1) Rise of the challengerForbes India's latest edition highlights businesswomen who wield the ultimate power. Forbes Asia's list of 20 Power Women includes three leaders from India who have carved their own paths and now have a seat at the table and are setting up the pieces themselves. One of the three names is MR Jyothy, MD of Jyothy Labs. Her father, MP Ramachandran, started the consumer goods company with Rs5000 in 1983. Jyothy joined the venture in 2005 and, in April 2020, took charge as MD. Now, her aim is to make Jyothy Labs a Rs5000 crore company. She is clear about the task cut out for her: “To think bigger, do better and make my father proud.”2) Apple beats Samsung. What's next?For the last 12 years, Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant, ruled the global smartphone market. Apple, or the fruit brand as Samsung execs address the Cupertino company, recently ended this streak and became the biggest smartphone brand in the world. Apple had a 20.01 percent volume market share against Samsung's 19.4 percent in 2023. The slim gap assures the market of an intense and bitter brawl to fight and keep the top spot over the next few quarters. But how will it affect the world's second-biggest smartphone market–India? There are two answers to this question. Let's find out if Apple has the opportunity to beat Samsung in India.3) Better days for crypto