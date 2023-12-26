Hyderabad Public School: In the spirit of giving back

“Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe; Ajay Singh Banga, president of World Bank and former CEO of Mastercard; Syed B Ali, head of Cavium Inc; Prem Watsa, founder of Fairfax Financial Holdings in Toronto; parliament leaders, film stars, athletes, academics, and writers—all came from this small, out-of-the-way school,” writes Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, while describing his alma mater, Hyderabad Public School, in his book Hit Refresh. He goes on to write that attending the school was the “best break” he had in life, and that it gave him “some of his greatest memories and a lot of confidence”.