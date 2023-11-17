QS Asia University Ranking 2024: Chandigarh University top among private universities in India

C

handigarh University has secured the top position among private universities in India in the latest QS Asia Ranking 2024. It has outranked prestigious institutes such as Anna University, Vellore Institute of Technology and Amity University. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay is the leading Indian institute at rank 40 in the overall Asia rankings while Chandigarh University is ranked 149th.In the overall India rankings, Chandigarh University has secured 11th place. Along with private universities, it has outranked some of the best public universities such as Banaras Hindu University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University and ITTs like IIT-Indore, IIT-Gandhinagar and IIT-Bhubaneswar.Established in 2012, Chandigarh University has progressed to the top in just 11 years. Its rank in India and Asia has continuously increased in the past years. In the QS Asia Ranking 2023, it ranked 185th in Asia and 15th in India with an overall score of 28.2. This year, its overall score increased by four points to 32.3.Also, Chandigarh University is awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). In the NIRF ranking 2023, it secured 45th position in the overall institutions and 11th rank among private institutions.According to the QS data, 29,302 students are enrolled in the university, of which 3,216 are international students. Undergraduate students make up 85 percent of the total students. The university has 2,895 dedicated faculty members and 18 percent among them are foreign nationals.According to a report from the Chandigarh University to the NIRF, 66 percent of students in its two-year postgraduation programme were placed with a median salary of Rs635,000 in the academic year 2020-21. In the four-year graduation programme, 73 percent students were placed with a median salary of Rs750,000.