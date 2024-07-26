In Pictures: Faster, higher, stronger, together



This photograph, executed marvellously to express motion, shows the Eiffel Tower adorned with the Olympic rings at night ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on July 23, 2024. The motion in the photograph surges onward and upward, symbolising the aspirations of the best who have gathered here to compete and achieve.





A robotic arm from the Swiss running brand 'On' demonstrates a spray-on marathon shoe in Paris, France, on July 25, 2024. The running brand made its latest move in the super shoe race on the eve of the Paris Olympics, unveiling a marathon shoe produced by a robotic arm spraying filament called LightSpray onto a mould to create a sock-like upper with no laces in 6 minutes.





A farm labourer lifts rice saplings as he prepares them for planting in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, on July 22, 2024. The Government has raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by 5.35 percent to ₹2,300 per quintal for the upcoming 2024-25 kharif marketing season. Paddy, the season's key crop, will see an MSP increase of ₹117 per quintal, allowing farmers a margin of exactly 50 percent.





UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, cycles ahead in the ascent of Isola 2000 during the 19th stage of the Tour de France cycling race in the French Alps on July 19, 2024. Pogacar went on to win stage 21 and the Tour de France.





A boy touches a roaming baby giraffe at the community celebrations to honour the arrival of several wild giraffes as part of a wildlife translocation exercise in Ruko Conservancy, western Kenya, on July 7, 2024. Wild giraffes are being relocated to the Ruko Conservancy to attract tourism and create employment opportunities, an economic incentive that could bring peace between the area's warring Pokot and Ilchamus communities.





US President Joe Biden pauses before he addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US on July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential re-election bid. Facing intense scrutiny since his debate performance in June, the oldest sitting US President stepped down amid growing calls within his Democratic Party.





US Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US on July 23, 2024, after effectively clinching the Democratic presidential nomination. By dropping his re-election bid, Biden has cleared the way for Harris to run at the top of the ticket, the first Black woman to do so in the country's history.





An Asian golden cat, which was found injured in a trap the previous month, recuperates in an enclosure at the Indonesian Nature Conservation Agency in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on July 24, 2024. Solitary and territorial, this medium-sized wild cat, native to the northeastern Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and China can sometimes be found in ranges of up to 3,000 metres in the Himalayas.





French skateboarder Vincent Milou practices at the La Concorde in Paris, France, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. A pedigree street skater who was advised to get into competitive skateboarding, the 25-year-old Frenchman has locked in on his goal of winning street skateboarding Olympic gold.





A Palestinian man carries the body of a child killed by Israeli bombardment outside the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis following strikes east of the city in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2024. The nine-month-old war in the Palestinian territory raged on unabated on July 22, with Israel telling civilians in the eastern part of Khan Yunis to evacuate.





A traveller plugs in before a long wait in the McNamara terminal at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, US, on July 20, 2024. Many travellers were rerouted or had their flights cancelled as the world recovers from a global technology outage attributed to a software update administered by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm whose software is used by various industries worldwide.





An Indigenous child gestures during the first Indigenous Games of Peruibe, a Brazilian version of the Olympics, in Peruibe, Brazil, on July 21, 2024. About 120 athletes of the Guarani, Tupi-Guarani, and Fulnió ethnicities, plus 21 of their non-Indigenous friends, were allowed to compete in a mix of events: archery, tug-of-war, soccer, a Brazilian Indigenous wrestling named Uca-Uca, a log-carry relay race on the beach, and dart-blowing. Some competitions were suspended because of rainy weather, and others, competitors were lacking!





An exquisite bunch of orchids grown on palm-length bark is seen at a presentation of agricultural technologist Daniel Piedrahita's orchid collection in La Ceja, Antioquia province, Colombia, on June 20, 2024. Piedrahita has made it his life's mission to preserve the flowers, a colourful collection of nearly 25,000 specimens, some of which he is cloning to protect them from extinction.