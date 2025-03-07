India must attract more semiconductor companies to become a powerhouse: Ajit Manocha of SEMI

Three years after its launch, the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is showing promising results, with chip-manufacturing plants set to go live soon. The initial Rs 76,000 crore funding for ISM 1.0 is nearly depleted, and the government is looking at the next phase—ISM 2.0. As India takes its next big step in the semiconductor sector, the focus will have to shift from planning to execution.

On the sidelines of the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference-2025 in Gandhinagar, Forbes India caught up with Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, the global industry association serving the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and design supply chain. Manocha talked about the next steps for the sunrise sector, countries with the strongest semiconductor ecosystems, the implications of geopolitical changes, and more. Edited excerpts:

Q. What are the key areas India needs to focus on to achieve success in the semiconductor sector?

India is off to a good start, but the next step is crucial: Flawless execution. We must deliver each project correctly, every time, without setbacks or failures. The consequences of failure would be costly, not just for individual units, but also for India's global image. To achieve this, we must focus on two key areas: a) deliver projects on time, with precision, and without errors; and b) set world-class KPIs [key performance indicators] and strive for excellence.

Don’t settle for average results, and aim to be the leader. For existing units, these two areas are critical. However, India must also attract more companies, including ecosystem companies and manufacturing units, to become a powerhouse. It is encouraging to see that the second phase of India's semiconductor mission is going to be launched soon. ISM 2.0 will focus on more member companies and ecosystem companies. Once announced, we must execute ISM 2.0 effectively, leading to multiple units in India by 2030.