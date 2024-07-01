India's T20 World Cup triumph: An impossible catch and a delirious cricketing moment



India's captain Rohit Sharma lies ecstatic on the ground as he celebrates with the team after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29, 2024. The batting great Sharma bows out of the format after starting as a young member of MS Dhoni's winning side in 2007.





Team India, led by the resolute captain Rohit Sharma, lifts the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Trophy following their seven-run win over South Africa, which stretched to the last over.





Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, is thrown into the air after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With his quiet, understated approach as a coach and a pillar of support, Dravid finished his tenure on a high note, a redemption from never having won an ICC trophy in his playing career.





Virat Kohli interacts with his daughter on a call following the victory; Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli break into bhangra on the ground in celebration.





A digital composite of Suryakumar Yadav's 'impossible' catch that dismissed South Africa's David Miller. Yadav caught the ball at the boundary's edge before stepping over, but not before throwing the ball up in the air and jumping back into the field to complete the catch, an act of sheer athleticism that will write the catch into history books.





Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates with the World Cup trophy. Jadeja, an all-rounder and one of the world's finest fielders, announced his retirement from the format, following his teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu.





Rising to the occasion, bowling the crucial last over, Hardik Pandya couldn't control his copious tears upon the win. For Pandya, India's triumph made up for his recent poor form, a disastrous move to Mumbai Indians in the IPL and an injury that cut short his last ODI World Cup campaign.





Axar Patel (left), Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. Axar Patel has been a premium find as an all-rounder, with his aggressive batting and left-arm spin helping India gain momentum in many matches at the World Cup.





Kuldeep Yadav (centre) celebrates as his teammate Rishabh Pant looks on after the final. Yadav's role from Super 8 onwards as the left-arm spinner foxing rivals with his subtle guile broke England's back in the semis.





Hoisting his daughter on the shoulders, India's captain Rohit Sharma and Player of the Match Virat Kohli pose with the Cup. Kohli and Sharma bid adieu to the format with the best farewell game they could've dreamt of on a brilliant Barbados evening.





Team India, including its support staff, gathers for a 'roll call' celebration at one of its most joyous cricketing moments. A reticent Dravid revealed that the payoff was because 'we worked on it over the years'.





Rohit Sharma signs off, planting a flag of India on the pitch following the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup victory on the Bridgetown grounds in Barbados.

