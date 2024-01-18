Six businesses win Deloitte's Best Managed Companies of India for 2023





Deloitte announced six winners of India’s Best Managed Companies at an awards night held on January 12, 2024, to honour a community of private businesses that are creating a better future.



Among the winners are Marico Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Syngene International Limited, Carborundum Universal Limited, Welspun Living Limited and CEAT Limited.



Now in its third edition, Deloitte’s marquee programme receives hundreds of applications across the globe every year, and the nominees undergo a meticulous and comprehensive evaluation process by a jury comprising industry experts. They are assessed based on a uniform framework focusing on four key aspects of business excellence—strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financials.



This year, the panel of jury members included Kalpana Morparia, former chairperson of JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia; Ajay Tyagi, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Alka Mittal, former chief managing director and director-HR at ONGC; and Harish Bijoor, brand and business-strategy expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.



“Their [winners] leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies, their commitment to sustainable practices, and their ability to navigate complex global markets have set them apart,” says KR Sekar, partner at Deloitte India. “These companies are not just driving economic growth, they are shaping the future of their respective industries, demonstrating that ethical practices and innovative strategies are key to long-term success in the rapidly evolving business world,” he added.



At the event, Padmaja Chunduru, managing director and CEO at National Securities Depository Limited, delivered the keynote address. Other Deloitte leaders such as Wolfe Tone, vice chair-US Deloitte Private Leader, and Lorrie King, global head-best managed companies, engaged the audience by offering global perspectives. Romal Shetty, chief executive officer, South Asia, and Dhiraj Bhandary, partner, Deloitte India, also gave their takes on the purpose behind the awards and more.



Among those awarded this year, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited and Welspun Living Limited have made it to the list for the second time consecutively, and Carborundum Universal Limited made it to the list in 2023 after qualifying once before in 2021.



“It was gratifying to see several of last year's participants make it to the list again, displaying their excellent management, resilience, and innovation in a dynamic business environment,” said Bhandary. “The Best Managed Companies programme significantly contributes to the advancement of private businesses, thereby securing a more promising future for stakeholders,” he added.



