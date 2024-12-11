The year OpenAI openly chose profits: Five takeaways from 2024

In 2024, OpenAI took steps to remove the oversight that its non-profit board has on the organisation’s profit-seeking subsidiary. The company had seen the sacking of co-founder and CEO Sam Altman in November 2023 and then his equally dramatic return in March this year. Altman is widely seen as the prime driver of the for-profit shift.

Microsoft, with $13 billion invested in OpenAI, is its biggest backer. And Altman is moving to remove a rule governing OpenAI that blocks the big tech backer from accessing its advanced AI models if it achieves artificial general intelligence.

Financial Times noted that this would allow OpenAI continued access and investments from Microsoft, as it seeks to become a regular for-profit tech company. Here are five takeaways looking back.

A restructuring is underway to go for-profit

OpenAI is restructuring itself to become a for-profit company and co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is to get a 7 percent equity stake.

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit research organisation to build artificial intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity. The company created a for-profit subsidiary in 2019, faced with the high costs of developing its large language models. Altman had thus far declined to take a stake in the company.

Meanwhile, several top leaders at the company have left, including co-founder John Schulman, CTO Mira Murati and Miles Brundage, a senior advisor on artificial general intelligence. Murati is said to be starting an AI venture of her own.