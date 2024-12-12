Tech5: Big Tech leads Nasdaq past 20,000, Gemini now offers 'Deep Research', SolarSquare raises $40 million, and more



Tech-heavy Nasdaq blasts past 20,000 after US inflation supports rate cut

The Nasdaq Composite Index surged past 20,000 for the first time on December 11, marking a 33 percent gain this year, driven by strong performances from tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet and Tesla.

The rally, fuelled by enthusiasm for AI (artificial intelligence) and expectations of rate cuts, came after a US inflation report boosted hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank, Reuters reports. The index closed at 20,034.89, up 1.8 percent.

However, concerns are rising over high valuations and the dominance of mega-cap stocks, which now carry a larger weight in the index. Despite these concerns, experts suggest the rally remains more sustainable than the 1999 dot-com bubble, according to the Reuters report.

Google’s ‘Deep Research’ feature in Gemini offers just that to humans

Google has updated its AI assistant Gemini with two new features: Deep Research and Gemini 2.0 Flash. Deep Research uses AI to conduct research for users.

In a few minutes, Gemini continuously refines its analysis, browsing the web the way humans would: Searching, finding interesting pieces of information and then starting a new search based on what it’s learnt, Dave Citron, senior director, product management, Gemini app, writes in a blog post.