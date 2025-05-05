Warren Buffet: One of the richest people in the world, but with simple tastes

Admired for his investing prowess and a taste for the simple things in life rather than luxury, billionaire Warren Buffett has won public affection even as he amassed a fortune for the ages—riches that the "Oracle of Omaha" has pledged to give away.

Buffett studiously rejected exotic financial vehicles, as well as the brass-knuckle tactics of corporate raiders, adopting instead a buy-and-hold strategy of long-term investments.

His legacy: Berkshire Hathaway, the Nebraska-based conglomerate whose diverse holdings range from Duracell batteries to insurer Geico to paint brands to diamonds.

The company also holds carefully selected equity stakes in US corporate giants such as Coca-Cola and Chevron.

Now, at age 94, he is ready to step away from the company he built, announcing on Saturday that he plans to step down at year's end and will recommend that his chosen successor Greg Abel take his place as Berkshire CEO.