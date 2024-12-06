White Kight GQG

The confidence of Australian-listed boutique investment firm GQG Partners has remained unshaken in the Adani Group companies. “We believe this level of exposure is manageable, even given the volatility in Adani Group stocks,” GQG Partners says in a statement.

It adds that actions and investigations typically take years to resolve and may yield reduced penalties or fines. In the past, many global companies and their executives who have faced significant government action, including FCPA violations, continued to operate in the interim, looking to improve their business practices, says GQG.

According to GQG, the indictment is happening during a period of transition for the US federal government, which means the case will likely continue under a new Justice Department, appointed by the Donald Trump administration.