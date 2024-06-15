World Wind Day: From Jiuquan to Walney, the biggest wind farms on the planet

Thanks to the invention of the automatic wind turbine by Charles F Brush, wind farms have become a prominent source of electricity generation. They are seen as crucial machines for sustainability and a green powerhouse for the future of renewable energy. Governments all across continents have set up substantial wind farms in many vital geographical locations to generate electricity without any carbon emissions. On World Wind Day, we look at a few large wind farms in terms of installed capacity, as per market research and consultancy firm Blackridge Research and Consultancy, as of February 7, 2024.

Jiuquan Wind Power

Jaisalmer Wind Park

Alta Wind Farm

Muppandal Wind Farm

Shepherds Flat Wind Farm



Roscoe Wind Farm



London Array Wind Park

Walney Wind Farm



Located on the outskirts of the Gobi Desert, Jiuquan Wind Power, also known as Gansu Wind Farm, is the largest wind farm of its kind. With an impressive installed capacity of 7.96 GW, the wind farm is home to 7000 wind turbines meticulously arranged in neat rows across the desert landscape.Situated in the picturesque district of Jaisalmer, the largest wind park in India and the second largest in the world was developed by Suzlon Energy to cater to the needs of both public and private sector companies. This impressive facility boasts an installed capacity of 1064 MW and services esteemed clients such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, CLP India, and many more.The Alta Wind Energy Center, also called the Mojave Wind Farm, is in California. It is the largest onshore wind project in the United States, boasting an installed capacity of 1,547 megawatts (MW). Terra-Gen Power, which is affiliated with Arclight Capital Partners and Global Infrastructure Partners, owns this vast wind energy project.Nestled in the picturesque state of Tamil Nadu, the Muppandal Wind Farm is a remarkable marvel set against the backdrop of the Western Ghats. This wind farm harnesses the potent force of the wind to generate an immense 1500 MW of electricity. The barren expanse of land in Muppandal is an ideal canvas for capturing the raw power of the strong winds, making it an unparalleled location for sustainable energy generation.Shepherds Wind Farm near Arlington, Oregon, is an impressive example of renewable energy technology. Boasting a capacity of 845 MW, it is the third-largest wind farm in the US. The project also stands out for its significant cost, with an estimated investment of $2 billion. Constructed in stages, Shepherds Wind Farm commenced its commercial operations in 2012, contributing to the sustainable energy landscape in the region.Located in the vast landscape of Texas, approximately 50 miles from the city of Abilene, the Roscoe Wind Farm stands as a symbol of sustainable energy. E.ON Climate and Renewables are this impressive facility's proud owners and operators. With a remarkable total of 627 wind turbines, the wind farm boasts an installed capacity of 781.5 MW, making it a significant contributor to clean and renewable energy in the United States.Situated off the coast of North Kent, the London Array is a remarkable offshore Wind Park completed in 2013. With an impressive installed capacity of 630MW, it can provide electricity for nearly 584000 homes across the UK. Despite being jointly owned by four shareholders, RWE oversees the project's operations on behalf of all stakeholders.The wind farm is situated on Walney Island on the west coast of Cumbria, UK, in the European region. It is an offshore wind farm with a total installed capacity of 659 MW, developed in two phases. The following companies jointly own the wind farm: Orsted owns 50 percent, while the Danish pension funds PFA and PKA each own 25 percent.