India's players pose with the trophy after winning the one-day series at the end of the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.