Photo of the day: Act now

By Forbes India
Published: May 26, 2022 12:14:35 PM IST
Updated: May 26, 2022 12:22:01 PM IST

Gun-control advocates protest outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. The group is calling for gun law reforms after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

