Photo of the day: Aftermath of tornadoes

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 3, 2023 12:48:21 PM IST
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 01:06:37 PM IST

Photo of the day: Aftermath of tornadoesA view of the area after the tornado covering a path of dozens of miles in length caused severe damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States on April 02, 2023. Tornadoes that ravaged the US have killed at least 26 people, injuring dozens across southern and midwestern parts of the country, according to officials on Sunday. Houses and workplaces were heavily damaged and thousands were left without power in regions hit by tornadoes and storms.
Image: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
 

