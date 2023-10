Parul Chaudhary (R) of India reacts after crossing the finish line to win the Women's 5000m Final race of athletics event during the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China on October 3 2023. Chaudhary grabbed the top spot with the timing of 15:14.75. This win follows on the heels of claiming a silver medal in the 3000m women's steeplechase on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Image: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images