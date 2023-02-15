Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Blooms for G20

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 15, 2023 03:50:35 PM IST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 03:54:30 PM IST

Photo of the day: Blooms for G20Tulip flowers are in full bloom as NDMC celebrates Tulip Festival at Shanti Path, on February 14, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a three-day tulip festival starting February 14 at the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri as a part of a series of events being held to mark the beginning of G20-related meetings in the Capital.
Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
 

