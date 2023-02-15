Photo of the day: Blooms for G20

Tulip flowers are in full bloom as NDMC celebrates Tulip Festival at Shanti Path, on February 14, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a three-day tulip festival starting February 14 at the lawns of Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri as a part of a series of events being held to mark the beginning of G20-related meetings in the Capital.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images







