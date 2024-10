Passengers rest and wait at Howrah train station in Howrah, West Bengal, India, on October 23, 2024. East Coast Railways cancels as many as 198 trains passing through and originating from Odisha. As Odisha and West Bengal brace for cyclonic storm Dana, likely to intensify into a severe storm on Thursday, Indian Railways cancels more than 300 trains.

Image: Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images