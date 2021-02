Monitors display Bumble Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Bumble Inc., the dating app where women make the first move, is targeting to raise as much as $1.8 billion from its U.S. initial public offering after boosting the size of the deal.

Image: Michael Nagle/ Bloomberg via Getty Images