Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants hold a protest against the unfair Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), demanding a reduction in the cut-off for the CSAT exam, at Jantar Mantar, on July 30, 2023, in New Delhi, India.

Image: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images







