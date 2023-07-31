AMD commits $400 mln to India semicon vision, announces largest global centre in Bengaluru





AMD, which is attempting to challenge artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader Nvidia, plans to invest approximately $400 million over the next five years in India, adding fillip to the government’s efforts to make the country a major global semiconductor industry hub.



The investment will include the establishment of a new cutting-edge campus in Bengaluru, serving as the company's largest design center worldwide, AMD, known especially for its gaming and professional graphics GPUs, said in a press release, coinciding with India’s Semicon event that concluded last week.



The three-day event saw strong interest and participation of delegates from around the world, ranging from semiconductor giants to venture capital investors looking to get a sense of the ecosystem’s prospects in India.





