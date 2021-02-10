  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Canine to the rescue

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 10, 2021 10:50:02 AM IST
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 10:57:35 AM IST

covid_rtx91vlp_bgA military dog sniffs a urine sample during a demonstration to detect the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an army veterinary hospital in New Delhi, India, February 9, 2021.

Image: Adnan Abidi/ REUTERS

